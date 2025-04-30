Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
24
Brest
285
Muhavecki selski Savet
173
Matykalski selski Savet
63
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
51 property total found
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Lot 8390. Sale of cottage for finishing on Berezovka! Just dial this number.The buyer does n…
$107,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Lot 8330. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Lot 8624. Dacha near the Brest line. Buying a cottage near the Brest line is easy! Call the …
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
Leave a request
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 126 m²
On sale a house with a comfortable layout and high ceilings: 7 living rooms, a combined bath…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Contract number with agency 8579 of 2025-02-17
$122,900
Leave a request
House in Volna, Belarus
House
Volna, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house for sale in the agricultural town of Volno. The wooden house is lined with brick. Th…
$14,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 435 m²
Lot 8339. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$139,000
Leave a request
House in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Object code 28924: We work for the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commission…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 201 m²
An apartment building in the street. 50 years of Komsom! Area: total - 200.9 sq.m., residen…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Lot 8674. Dacha in the woodlandsCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay f…
$29,500
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Lot 8707. Residential house on BerezovkaCall for more detailed informationOur customers do n…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 272 m²
Lot 7451. Call for more detailed information Buying a large house for a large family in Bres…
$107,000
Leave a request
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Offered for sale a solid wooden house in the village of Gaykovka Kobrinsky district (10 km s…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Lot 8672. Residential house in Brest district.Call for more detailed information. Our custom…
$102,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Lot 8333. Residential house in Brest districtCall for more detailed informationOur customers…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful wooden house, lined with brick, with an area of 73.7 m2 in a com…
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Karcova, Belarus
House
Karcova, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy home for the family. Brick modern house built in 2016. The total area of the house is …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Stalovicy, Belarus
House
Stalovicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A house for sale in ag. Stolovichi! 10 minutes drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of…
$25,900
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 233 m²
Lot 5541. On sale is a residential two-story house with a basement, located on a plot of 10 …
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Lot 8740. Capital House in Radvanichsky S/SCall for more detailed informationIf you are tire…
$73,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Lot 8671. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$105,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Lot 8373. Small residential cottage in the suburbs of BrestCall for more detailed informatio…
$39,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
We offer you to buy a well-groomed garden plot with a cozy country house of attic type, as w…
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Lot 8483. Sale of an equipped cottage on Berezovka!Call for more detailed informationThe hou…
$189,000
Leave a request

Property types in Brest Region

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go