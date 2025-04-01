Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
$135,000
House in Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2012 1st floor. General SNB - 52.9 sq.m, tot…
$135,000
House in Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2017.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 52.2 …
$8,200
House in Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 162 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1992 1st floor. General SNB- 162.3 sq.m, tot…
$39,000
House in Novickovichi, Belarus
House
Novickovichi, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1960 1st floor. General SNB- 73.2 sq.m, tota…
$8,300
Properties features in Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

