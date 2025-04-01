Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1960 1st floor. General SNB- 44.5 sq.m, total.- …
$12,000
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 74.0 sq.m, t…
$18,000
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1984 1 floor General.SNB - 90.2 sq.m., General.…
$35,000
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Stepankovsky s/s 171695Zhila ho…
$50,000
House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Stepankovsky s/s 193170Zhila ho…
$150,000
