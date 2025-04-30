Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
24
Brest
285
Muhavecki selski Savet
173
Matykalski selski Savet
63
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 233 m²
Lot 5541. On sale is a residential two-story house with a basement, located on a plot of 10 …
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Lot 7674. Residential house in the village of WolvesCall for more information Our customers …
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Sell the house, Brest, st. Suvorova, district Moskovsky district 2 level, walls - brick, roo…
$320,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Brest Region

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go