Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Velikarycki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 29.8 sq.m., General. - 29.8 sq…
$6,800
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1976 1 floor General.SNB - 74.5 sq.m., General…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Lot 7251 Call for more detailed information Modern cottage on a good plot in the forest near…
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 52.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1990.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 66.7 sq.m, …
$10,500
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Garden house in the Maloritsky district. 1984 1st floor, attic, basement. Total.- 56.5 sq.m.…
$6,000
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1989 1st floor General.SNB - 32.8 sq.m., Gener…
$8,900
Leave a request
House in Masevicy, Belarus
House
Masevicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1953.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 58.9 sq.m, total…
$13,500
Leave a request
House in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Description: Residential house in Maloritsk region. 1920 Reconstruction 1980 1 floor General…
$14,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Velikarycki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go