Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
24
Brest
285
Muhavecki selski Savet
173
Matykalski selski Savet
63
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Lot 7508. Spacious and cozy residential house, 2011 built, located in the Berezovka microdis…
$183,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 307 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Lot 8330. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
Leave a request
House in Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Malahavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale a residential house 2 km from Baranovichi (in walking distance Dipriz, micron Borov…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Lot 8581. Selling a big dacha for Kleiniki. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the…
$26,990
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 193 m²
On sale is a house in 2006, built on a plot of 8 acres, in the area of prestigious developme…
$69,900
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 126 m²
On sale a house with a comfortable layout and high ceilings: 7 living rooms, a combined bath…
$40,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Laurynavicy, Belarus
House
Laurynavicy, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Cozy house for the family! Brick modern house built in 2008 in Lavrinovichi. The total area…
$71,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 276 m²
An exclusive option for sale! One-storey mansard-type house with a large plot of 0.1679 hect…
$175,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 435 m²
Lot 8339. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$139,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Who was looking for a house in the center – this is an option for you! * Area: total - 134.7…
$57,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 167 m²
Object code 08725: We will help with loans, family capital, the sale of your property to buy…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 201 m²
An apartment building in the street. 50 years of Komsom! Area: total - 200.9 sq.m., residen…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Lot 8707. Residential house on BerezovkaCall for more detailed informationOur customers do n…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 272 m²
Lot 7451. Call for more detailed information Buying a large house for a large family in Bres…
$107,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Lot 8487. Sale of residential cottage on Dubrovka.Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look …
$32,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Lot 8672. Residential house in Brest district.Call for more detailed information. Our custom…
$102,000
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of the house in mk-n. Fight!* Area: total - 305.7 sq.m., residential - 155.6 sq.m., kit…
$128,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Lot 8333. Residential house in Brest districtCall for more detailed informationOur customers…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Lot 8668. House for sale on Berezovka! Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the phot…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Lot 8443. Sale of the cottage in mkrn. Vulka-Podgorodskaya Sign up for viewing by number in …
$129,900
Leave a request
House in Karcova, Belarus
House
Karcova, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy home for the family. Brick modern house built in 2016. The total area of the house is …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Stradzec, Belarus
House
Stradzec, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful one-storey residential house on a large and well-kept land plot,…
$51,900
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Lot 8403. Cottage with 4 rooms on DubrovkaSign up to view the number specified in the ad. Lo…
$154,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 233 m²
Lot 5541. On sale is a residential two-story house with a basement, located on a plot of 10 …
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Lot 8740. Capital House in Radvanichsky S/SCall for more detailed informationIf you are tire…
$73,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Residential house with land in Brest.We offer to buy an excellent two-storey residential bui…
$105,000
Leave a request

Property types in Brest Region

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go