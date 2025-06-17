Residential complex New project with a swimming pool and green areas, 5 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Uskudar, Turkey
ID: 26996
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2468723
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar
  • Metro
    Altunizade (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Kısıklı (~ 600 m)

About the complex

The unique and luxurious project consists of two 8-storey blocks, offering 98 apartments with 1-5 bedrooms.

Features:

  • swimming pool
  • Turkish bath
  • indoor parking
  • fitness center
  • kids' playground
  • green areas
  • 24/7 security
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, close to the Bosphorus coast.

  • 5 minutes to the Bosphorus coast
  • 5 minutes to a metro station
  • 10 minutes to a shopping mall
  • 15 minutes to a university
  • 25 minutes to Taksim

