Residential complex New project with a swimming pool and green areas, 5 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. Start of construction: April 2021. Construction end: March 2023. Costs: 1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 …
We offer villas with gardens and swimming pools, outbuildings, garages and parking spaces.
Completion - 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Built-in kitchen with Franke stove, oven and hood
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
T…
The modern complex is close to the sea, consists of 70 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, and is ideal for investment.
Features:
high-quality construction
swimming pool
fitness room
basketball court
indoor and outdoor parking
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
"Smart Hom…