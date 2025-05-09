  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Uskudar
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Uskudar, Turkey
from
$812,290
28/05/2025
$812,290
18/05/2025
$829,625
17/05/2025
$826,565
16/05/2025
$827,116
14/05/2025
$833,774
13/05/2025
$824,883
11/05/2025
$823,104
10/05/2025
$825,854
09/05/2025
$819,147
08/05/2025
$816,166
07/05/2025
$818,987
14/04/2025
$815,314
13/04/2025
$815,792
12/04/2025
$818,830
11/04/2025
$837,339
10/04/2025
$840,752
09/04/2025
$844,969
08/04/2025
$844,446
06/04/2025
$844,946
05/04/2025
$837,248
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16647
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366032
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar
  • Metro
    Fıstıkağacı (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Suitable for citizenship and residence permit.

This cosy family complex includes flats and duplexes with 2-6 bedrooms, garden and terraces. Inside the building there are a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, gym.

Located in an ecologically clean area next to the Camlica Hill, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the sea and the city.

First payment 50%, instalment for 18 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Schools, metro station, university, hospital, shopping centres Emaar Mall, Capitol Mall and Akasya Mall are located close to the flats.

Usküdar is the most prestigious residential neighbourhood on the Asian side of Istanbul with many architectural and historical monuments and premium segment housing for middle class residents and above. Usküdar is home to two of the largest private hospitals on the Asian side, a British school and two international colleges.

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 600 meters from the beach
Alanya, Turkey
from
$383,315
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$178,962
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$583,615
Apartment building Apartment Flat İn Kuşadası
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$232,052
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$158,684
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$812,290
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$198,598
Spacious fully furnished 2 + 1 apartment with a total area of ​​120 m2, with two bedrooms, bathrooms and balconies is located on the 8rd floor of a luxury complex, in the Cikcilli area, overlooking the sea and mountains. The complex has its own developed infrastructure, consists of three 10-…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter New project in Avsallar
Residential quarter New project in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$129,195
Emerald Paradise designed for people who wants to feel himself in comfort.  Emerald Paradise is located in Avsallar, which is home to the nicest beach of Alanya.Avsallar is located 22 Km from the centre of Alanya and is an area where there are many 5 star hotels, beach clubs and luxury resid…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 140–240 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikdüzü . Well designed units with breathtaking sea view and magnificent green areas integrated with nature. The latest and highest quality building materials have been used in the construction . A mod…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications