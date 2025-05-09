Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Suitable for citizenship and residence permit.

This cosy family complex includes flats and duplexes with 2-6 bedrooms, garden and terraces. Inside the building there are a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, gym.

Located in an ecologically clean area next to the Camlica Hill, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the sea and the city.

First payment 50%, instalment for 18 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Schools, metro station, university, hospital, shopping centres Emaar Mall, Capitol Mall and Akasya Mall are located close to the flats.

Usküdar is the most prestigious residential neighbourhood on the Asian side of Istanbul with many architectural and historical monuments and premium segment housing for middle class residents and above. Usküdar is home to two of the largest private hospitals on the Asian side, a British school and two international colleges.