  2. Turkey
  3. Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey

Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€1,10M
About the complex

A new residential complex in the style of coastal villas overlooking the Bosphorus. The apartments are finished in luxury quality, each apartment has a storage room and places in the underground garage.

On the territory of the residential complex will be located: a cafe, a recreation area, mini-greenhouses, gardens, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor and indoor pools, areas for children. There will also be pay-per-use communal areas: spa, home theater, music and game rooms, event hall, fitness room, squash court, futsal and mini basketball courts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Kandilli area, on the Asian side of the city. This is one of the oldest districts of Istanbul overlooking the waters of the Bosphorus. Kandilli is a calm, quiet area with several urban forests.

  • Bus stop - 350 m
  • Pier Kandilli - 350 m
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmed Bridge - 2.9 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

