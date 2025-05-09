Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

The premium residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, ideal for family living and a relaxing holiday.

The complex is located near the metro, bridge, universities, shopping centers and all important points of the city.

The territory of the luxury complex, which has no analogues in Europe, will include: orchards, decorative ponds, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults with a modern water filtration system, playgrounds for children of different age groups, sports grounds, relaxation areas and zen gardens, a SPA complex with a sauna, a fitness center and a unique suspended walking path.

The project has a total area of ​​15,000 m2, consists of 8 blocks, with 389 apartments, the project presents layouts from 2 + 1 to 6 + 1.

All apartments are delivered fully finished to the highest quality standards using premium materials and will include modern appliances and partial furniture, which can be supplemented with options according to your wishes.

Available properties:

Exclusive houses:

- Blocks: A1 - A6

- Types of apartments: from 2 + 1 to 6 + 1

Premium houses:

- Block: A7

More details coming soon!!!

Branded residence:

- Block: A8

- Types: 2 + 1

- This block will be developed in partnership with one of the world's leading brands (Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, Versace or Etro).

Infrastructure:

Green landscapes

Children's playgrounds

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Lounge area with terrace

Coworking

Cafe

Fitness center

SPA with saunas

Kids club

Great location:

City center on Asian/Anatolian Side

5 minutes to 15th of July Martyr's Bridge

10 minutes to Bagdat Caddesi/Kadikoy area

Located between Emaar and Akasya Malls

Near E5 highway

3 minutes to the nearest metro station

