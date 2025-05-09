  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Uskudar
  4. Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Uskudar, Turkey
from
$752,419
BTC
8.9498725
ETH
469.1010848
USDT
743 904.8687768
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26188
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1086
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

The premium residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, ideal for family living and a relaxing holiday.

The complex is located near the metro, bridge, universities, shopping centers and all important points of the city.

The territory of the luxury complex, which has no analogues in Europe, will include: orchards, decorative ponds, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults with a modern water filtration system, playgrounds for children of different age groups, sports grounds, relaxation areas and zen gardens, a SPA complex with a sauna, a fitness center and a unique suspended walking path.

The project has a total area of ​​15,000 m2, consists of 8 blocks, with 389 apartments, the project presents layouts from 2 + 1 to 6 + 1.

All apartments are delivered fully finished to the highest quality standards using premium materials and will include modern appliances and partial furniture, which can be supplemented with options according to your wishes.

Available properties:

Exclusive houses:
- Blocks: A1 - A6
- Types of apartments: from 2 + 1 to 6 + 1

Premium houses:
- Block: A7

More details coming soon!!!

Branded residence:
- Block: A8
- Types: 2 + 1
- This block will be developed in partnership with one of the world's leading brands (Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, Versace or Etro).

Infrastructure:

Green landscapes
Children's playgrounds
Outdoor pool
Indoor pool
Lounge area with terrace
Coworking
Cafe
Fitness center
SPA with saunas
Kids club

Great location:

City center on Asian/Anatolian Side
5 minutes to 15th of July Martyr's Bridge
10 minutes to Bagdat Caddesi/Kadikoy area
Located between Emaar and Akasya Malls
Near E5 highway
3 minutes to the nearest metro station

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$117,450
Residential quarter New Apartment in the Center of Alanya with infrastructure
Alanya, Turkey
from
$119,586
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,060
Residential complex Modern River View apartment in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$134,534
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$300,949
You are viewing
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$752,419
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$692,184
The residence features a sports ground, a jogging path, a kids' playground, a fitness center, an indoor pool, a sauna. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 5 minutes Marina - 4 minutes TEM highway - 3 minutes Hospital - 6 minutes College - 8 mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Type B_66
Residential complex Type B_66
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$128,162
The year of construction 2022
European side - Eyyup This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available. Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway. The lis…
Developer
Majd International Company
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$127,807
This off plan apartment is declared to be finished by the constructor in 03.03.2019. This 3- bedroom apartment is built in prestige district in Oba surrounded by nature orange garden. It is only 2 and a half km from the beach and only 1 km from the new hospital. there are some shops close to…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications