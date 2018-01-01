  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,33M
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery.

The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter BUY YOUR APARTMENT IN TURKLER, ALANYA
Tuerkler, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€69,499
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€263,876
Residential complex Casa Koca
Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
Residential complex Akropolis Residence
Calkaya, Turkey
from
€168,614
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Oniks
Residential complex Oniks
Mersin, Turkey
from
€68,000
Area 65–73 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oniks Residence is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 1 km from the sea. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. The complex will be built on an area of 4138 m ² and consists of 2 blocks. Each block has 14 floors, on each floor in block A there are 6 apartments, and in block B there are 7 apartments. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - An open playground; - A conversation; - Landscaping garden. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km. - Airport: 40 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€185,000
Area 245 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND 💎 ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center ) ▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022 ▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2 ▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18 ▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18 ▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number of apartments on the floor: 2 ▪ ĽIn each block of 3 elevators 🔲 Basic characteristics of the apartment 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Gross ( m ² ): 245; ▪ ĽNeto ( m ² ): 175; ▪ ĽLand kitchen ▪ Ľ Number of bathrooms: 4 ▪ Ľ Number of balconies: 2 ▪ ĽLust ( m ² ): 15.00 ▪ ĽGostiny ( m ² ): 35.00 ▪ ĽKukhnya ( m ² ): 27.00 ▪ ĽBaby room 1 ( m ² ): 11.10 ▪ ĽBaby room 2 ( m ² ): 12.00 ▪ ĽSpal room ( m ² ): 15.00 ▪ ĽHarderobic ( m ² ): 3.50 ▪ ĽVroom 1 ( m ² ): 4.50 ▪ ĽHouse bedroom ( m ² ): 20.00 ▪ ĽBathroom mistress ( m ² ): 6.00 ▪ ĽHarderobic mistress 2 ( m ² ): 9.00 ▪ ĽW room 3 ( m ² ): 5.00 ▪ Ľ Toilet ( m ² ): 3.00 ▪ Ľ Balcony 1 ( m ² ): 3.25 ▪ Ľ Balcony 2 ( m ² ): 3.30 💶 Cost: from 185.000 € ⁇ 知 • installment payment is possible! 🔲 Features of the apartment: ▪ ĽCentral satellite TV in each apartment ( free ) ▪ ĽVideo intercom ▪ ĽLift: 3 ▪ Ľ Fire alarm ▪ ĽK kitchen headset with granite countertops ▪ ĽShkaf in the hallway ▪ 广 Underhang ceiling of drywall ▪ Ľ Wall paint with silicone waterproof paint ▪ Ľ On the floor of the tile, multilayer laminate 10 mm + baseboard ▪ Ľ Plastic windows with double chamber double-glazed window ▪ Ľ Metal entrance door with additional locks ▪ þ Parcel of ceramic tiles ▪ ω Scar and Tumba in the bathroom ▪ İ İ İSantechnics and shower cabin in the bathroom-th class 🔲 Territory Features: ▪ ĽClosed area ▪Videon-observation ▪ ▪ ▪ ĽAvtopark ( open ) ▪ ▪ Second ( closed ) ▪ ▪ Ľ ( open ) ▪ ▪ Sports ground <TAGit ▪ open> Barbecue ▪ Ľ Generator 🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH 🟢 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/ 🔵 Telegram: https://t.me/MersinRegion33 🟣 Viber: https://viber.click/905385416639 📶 Phone + all messenger: ▶ ĽYouTube Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexStepane... ⁇ ĽTelegram channel: t.me/turkeyrealestatealexstepanenko ⁇ ĽInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mersinregio... 🚻 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stepanenko33 📩 E-mail: ⁇ ĽWebsite: https://www.ilkemyapimersin.com 🚹 Alex
Residential complex Novyy kompleks apartamentov klassa lyuks na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Novyy kompleks apartamentov klassa lyuks na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€427,688
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 80 to 115 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: the Venetian fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, the Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Realting.com
Go