Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery.
The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room.
Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room.Facilities and equipment in the house
The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras.Location and nearby infrastructure
Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.