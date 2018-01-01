  1. Realting.com
  High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool, spa, restaurant, conference room, the largest cinema in the city, concierge services, 24-hour security and other amenities available to residents.

Advantages

Convenient payment system in several stages.

Possible installment plan for 3 years, down payment 25%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Uskudar is one of the most prestigious residential areas of the city in the Asian side of Istanbul. The complex is located next to Emaar Square. There are all types of transport, including the subway. It is easy to get to Taksim Square (11 km), Bosphorus Bridge (12 km), Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (25 km).

  • Metro station - 1.4 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Medical center - 6 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 100 meters
  • Buhara Park - 500 meters
  • Sea promenade - 10 minutes
  • Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 28 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey

