New Apartments in Bayraklı, Turkey

Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$695,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 204 m²
1 real estate property
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .......…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
204.0
695,000
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$188,728
The year of construction 2023
Area 84–212 m²
6 real estate properties
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You will see the metropolitan life from a completely different view in this project, where you can enjoy the blue to the fullest with its houses and offices adjacent to the sea, and where quality meets ele…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
84.0
114,131
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
110,232
Apartment 3 rooms
124.0 – 125.0
155,862 – 178,053
Apartment 4 rooms
209.0 – 212.0
14,65M – 15,77M
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$666,933
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 156–313 m²
6 real estate properties
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, shopping centers, amazing living space..   Social Living Areas: -Outdoor Swimming Pool and Children's Pool -Fitness, Pilates Hall and Yoga Terrace -Children's play area -Workstation …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
156.0 – 192.0
627,348 – 920,031
Apartment 4 rooms
313.0
1,68M
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
