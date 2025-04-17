Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer apartments and villas with panoramic views of the sea, the lake, and gardens.
The residence consists of 132 apartments and 35 villas, and features swimming pools, landscaped green areas, parking spaces, a shopping mall, a kids' playground.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The pro…
Oba is a quiet family area of Alanya, ideal for comfortable living with family, recreation, and investment. This object will be located on the territory of 7114 m², it will consist of 5 blocks and 65 apartments of various layouts with a modern design. Distance from the sea is only 2.5 km.,…
We offer unique villas with swimming pools and gardens.
The residence features a business center, a gym, tennis and basketball courts, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath.
Completion - December, 2024.
Features of the flats
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Underfloor heating
S…