Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey

Konak, Turkey
ID: 19653
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371603
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Konak
  • City
    İzmir
  • Metro
    Basmane (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Çankaya (~ 600 m)

About the complex

The presidence features swimming pools and security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Ring road - 700 meters
  • Metro station - 4 km
  • University - 4 km
  • Airport - 30 km

Location on the map

Konak, Turkey

