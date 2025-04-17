  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey

Çeşme, Turkey
from
$418,334
;
17
ID: 25097
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425235
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Çeşme

About the complex

The project consists of 77 independent comfortable villas and 45 apartments with different layouts.

Each villa has a swimming pool of 35 m2 and a garden.

The project features:

  • park
  • sports grounds
  • green areas
  • gym
  • outdoor swimming pool
  • club
  • event area
  • sitting areas
  • kids' playground
  • jogging and walking paths
  • cafe-restaurant
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - June, 2026.

  • Underfloor heating
  • Video intercom
  • Alacati - 3 km
  • Ilica Beach - 5 km
  • Port - 6 km
  • Izmir - 75 km
  • Airport - 84 km

Çeşme, Turkey

