Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and sports grounds, Izmir, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Live in the heart of the nature, without getting disconnected from the city. The project brings you closer to nature with balconies, terraces and gardens
for every apartment. It opens the doors to a comfortable life with its 24/7 active security system and rich social amenities.
Features:
s…
Asian side - kartal
This project is built on an area of 20972 M2 and 60% of the project area consists of green spaces and social facilities. This project will be ready for delivery in 2023.
Amazing Sea view which starts from the third floor and complete social facilities are the adva…
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%. Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Air…