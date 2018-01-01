Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Urla, Turkey
from
€2,11M
;
14
About the complex

The residential complex has 73 individual villas in the community with various facilities. Landscaping is an important part of the project, with 85% of the green space provided for each villa. In addition, the project features a unique observation deck that offers a panoramic view of the entire city.

Each villa has 5-7 bedrooms, its own 32 m2 swimming pool and the communal pool is an ideal place for socialising.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: pilates and yoga studios, 2 tennis courts, walking paths, 24-hour security, sauna, smart home system, conference room, café.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the picturesque area of Urla, just a short walk from the Aegean Sea and half an hour's drive from Izmir City . With its stunning natural beauty and rich history, Urla has become one of Turkey's most sought-after destinations.

Distance to nearby places:

  • Yeşil Urla bus stop - 1.8 km.
  • Bus stop Aygün - 2.3 km
  • Urla Merkez/ Urla Meydan Shopping Centre - 4 Km
  • Bamboo Urla Shopping Centre - 4 km
  • Urla Bus Stop - 4.3 km
  • Urla Family Medical Centre No. 1 - 2.5 km
  • Urla State Hospital - 7 km
