Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey

The residential complex has 73 individual villas in the community with various facilities. Landscaping is an important part of the project, with 85% of the green space provided for each villa. In addition, the project features a unique observation deck that offers a panoramic view of the entire city.

Each villa has 5-7 bedrooms, its own 32 m2 swimming pool and the communal pool is an ideal place for socialising.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: pilates and yoga studios, 2 tennis courts, walking paths, 24-hour security, sauna, smart home system, conference room, café.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the picturesque area of Urla, just a short walk from the Aegean Sea and half an hour's drive from Izmir City . With its stunning natural beauty and rich history, Urla has become one of Turkey's most sought-after destinations.

Distance to nearby places: