Apartment in a new building Apartments Close to the Sea in a Gated Complex in Çeşme

Apartments Near the Sea in Çeşme with Rich Social Facilities

Çeşme is a holiday region in western İzmir, known for its Blue Flag beaches and clean air. With its natural setting, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and historic charm, it’s one of Turkey’s most popular and upscale areas.

The apartments for sale in İzmir are located 200 m from the market, 1.2 km from restaurants, 1.5 km from the beach, 10 km from the marina, 6 km from the hospital, 11 km from Alaçatı Port Surf Center, and 85 km from Adnan Menderes Airport.

Built on a 15,650 m² area, the complex includes 8 blocks and 132 apartments, offering luxury and quality in 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units with large balconies or garden terraces. On-site features include indoor/outdoor parking, EV charging, sports and activity areas, shared pools, sunbathing terraces, sauna, steam room, café, lobby, generator, water tank, 24/7 security, cleaning services, technical support, gardening, and meeting rooms.

Apartments include living rooms, open kitchens, bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, storage spaces, balconies or garden terraces. Interiors feature steel doors, aluminum-framed windows, double glazing, ceramic and laminate floors, lacquered kitchen cabinets and doors, smart home systems, and air conditioning for heating and cooling.

ADB-00148