Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye

Combining all the colors of residential, business, cultural, sports, entertainment and shopping life, the project is located in the new center of Izmir, one of the fastest growing cities in the world, with a unique location that will become the center of trade and culture. The city center, the sea coast and transportation hub are within walking distance.

The project offers apartments, home offices and premium offices, all with balconies and terraces. Modern architecture, ideal location and a charming view of the sea and the city.

Hacı Mustafa Bey Avenue is an elite shopping street right inside this project! All types of leisure, with restaurants, cafes, shops, cultural and artistic events, will become the most privileged avenue of Izmir. Culture and art center, showroom with excellent acoustics for events.

High-speed elevators

Fire extinguishing systems

Independent air conditioning systems

Heated floors

Kitchen furniture

All materials and equipment are from the best world brands

24-hour security

Indoor and outdoor parking

Interiors with high ceilings

Maximum seismic resistance

Restaurant, cafe, pharmacy, bank, ATMs, supermarket, and shops

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

There is an opportunity to buy out property by entire floors!

Location and nearby infrastructure

To the sea and the promenade – ​​200 m

Alsancak – 5 minutes. The most popular district of Izmir with a charming promenade, a huge number of various entertainments and extensive urban infrastructure.

Bornova – 10 minutes. The district with good internal infrastructure, where there are many large clinics, universities, etc.

Karsiyaka – 15 minutes. The district, which also offers many different amenities for life.

Airport – 15 minutes. International airport, daily accepting flights from all corners of the planet.

Various alternatives of ground and rail transport (central city metro, tram, high-speed train and bus stations), which are within walking distance, will allow you to quickly visit any part of Izmir.