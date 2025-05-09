  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye

Residential complex Property in the best residential complex near the sea, Izmir center, Turkiye

Konak, Turkey
$302,330
ID: 22005
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392511
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Konak
  • City
    İzmir
  • Metro
    Basmane (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Çankaya (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Combining all the colors of residential, business, cultural, sports, entertainment and shopping life, the project is located in the new center of Izmir, one of the fastest growing cities in the world, with a unique location that will become the center of trade and culture. The city center, the sea coast and transportation hub are within walking distance.

The project offers apartments, home offices and premium offices, all with balconies and terraces. Modern architecture, ideal location and a charming view of the sea and the city.

Hacı Mustafa Bey Avenue is an elite shopping street right inside this project! All types of leisure, with restaurants, cafes, shops, cultural and artistic events, will become the most privileged avenue of Izmir. Culture and art center, showroom with excellent acoustics for events.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High-speed elevators
  • Fire extinguishing systems
  • Independent air conditioning systems
  • Heated floors
  • Kitchen furniture
  • All materials and equipment are from the best world brands
  • 24-hour security
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • Interiors with high ceilings
  • Maximum seismic resistance
  • Restaurant, cafe, pharmacy, bank, ATMs, supermarket, and shops
Advantages

There is an opportunity to buy out property by entire floors!

Location and nearby infrastructure

To the sea and the promenade – ​​200 m

Alsancak – 5 minutes. The most popular district of Izmir with a charming promenade, a huge number of various entertainments and extensive urban infrastructure.

Bornova – 10 minutes. The district with good internal infrastructure, where there are many large clinics, universities, etc.

Karsiyaka – 15 minutes. The district, which also offers many different amenities for life.

Airport – 15 minutes. International airport, daily accepting flights from all corners of the planet.

Various alternatives of ground and rail transport (central city metro, tram, high-speed train and bus stations), which are within walking distance, will allow you to quickly visit any part of Izmir.

Location on the map

Konak, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
