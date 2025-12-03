  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Urla, Turkey

Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,22M
The residential complex has 73 individual villas in the community with various facilities. Landscaping is an important part of the project, with 85% of the green space provided for each villa. In addition, the project features a unique observation deck that offers a panoramic view of the ent…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,38M
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure College - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
