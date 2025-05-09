Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey

This is a 50-storey residence blockwith a length of 173 meters. There are different types of residences from 1+1 to 4+1 in the project. From iconic architectural understanding to living spaces, from the quality of the materials used to the elegant details that reflect the meticulousness of the complex, all of that promise a unique experience.

Facilities:

green area

indoor and outdoor swimming pools

indoor and outdoor parking

gym

around-the-clock security

sauna

Payment plan - 50% down payment, 24 month installments.

Advantages

Ideal for both personal living and long-term rental.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Izmir is the third largest city in Turkey, which is considered the most modern. It is a major economic and cultural center and a university city, where there are skyscrapers, parks and wide promenades located. The ancient city of Smyrna was located on the territory of Izmir, many historical monuments have been preserved - points of attraction for tourists from all over the world.

The property is located close to a school and a kindergarten, bus stops, shopping malls, and the city center.