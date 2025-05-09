Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Konak, Turkey
Media Media
ID: 22163
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394135
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Konak
  • City
    İzmir
  • Metro
    Basmane (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Çankaya (~ 600 m)

About the complex

This is a 50-storey residence blockwith a length of 173 meters. There are different types of residences from 1+1 to 4+1 in the project. From iconic architectural understanding to living spaces, from the quality of the materials used to the elegant details that reflect the meticulousness of the complex, all of that promise a unique experience.

Facilities:

  • green area
  • indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • indoor and outdoor parking
  • gym
  • around-the-clock security
  • sauna

Payment plan - 50% down payment, 24 month installments.

Advantages

Ideal for both personal living and long-term rental.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Izmir is the third largest city in Turkey, which is considered the most modern. It is a major economic and cultural center and a university city, where there are skyscrapers, parks and wide promenades located. The ancient city of Smyrna was located on the territory of Izmir, many historical monuments have been preserved - points of attraction for tourists from all over the world.

The property is located close to a school and a kindergarten, bus stops, shopping malls, and the city center.

  • Shopping mall - 4 minutes
  • Hospital - 3 minutes
  • Coast - 1 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Konak, Turkey

Ask all your questions
