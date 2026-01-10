  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Narlıdere, Turkey

Residential complex Project in the Pearl of the İzmir,Narlıdere
Narlıdere, Turkey
from
$254,801
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Area 130–145 m²
2 real estate properties 2
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to the famous bay view of İzmir. One side of you will be İstinye Park and Agora shopping centers,  and the other side will open to popular Aegean resorts such as Seferihisar, Urla and Çeşme. In short, it …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
130.0
191,624
Apartment 3 rooms
145.0
336,794
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
