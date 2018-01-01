  1. Realting.com
  Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey

Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey

Cesme, Turkey
€943,000
About the complex

The residence features a parking, swimming pools, gardens, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a school, a kindergarten, a supermarket, a hospital.

  • Beach - 300 meters
  • Hospital - 6 km
  • Port - 9 km
Cesme, Turkey

