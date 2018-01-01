Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey

Mersin, Turkey
57 m²
1
Completion date: 2023
A residential complex with developed infrastructure on the first coastline, located in the Teja microdistrict in Mezitli.
The apartments are equipped with a steel front door, suspended ceiling, wardrobe, kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets, glass balcony partitions.
The complex has all the infrastructure for a comfortable stay: an outdoor pool with water slides, a children's pool, a playground, a basketball court, gazebos, recreation areas and a barbecue, a private garden, open parking.
Within walking distance of cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.
Affordable interest-free installment plan.
