Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €146,000

Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparalleled in the region; - Fresh mountain air; - Banana plantations in the district. A complex of 3 blocks of 12 floors spread over an area of ​​26,000 m2. Here you will find everything for a comfortable life and rest for the whole family. You can find the lobby with the reception, where you can help solve any problems. Own restaurant, bar and shop on the territory, an excellent SPA area, sports grounds, a kids club, a bowling, a water park, billiards and even a cinema, this and much more is at your service. You can use the outdoor pool with water park, as well as a heated pool, enjoy water treatments all year round. You do not wish to purchase apartments in this complex. To the sea with own beach and beach bar carries transfer. Azura Park is located 1.5 km from the coastline and 20 km from the local airport, to Alanya and its historic part 15 km. In the apartments 1+1, 2+1:air conditioners, built-in kitchen furniture with a table top, top-quality floor covering, built-in closet in the hallway, lighting, high-quality furniture and appliances. Common infrastructure:open poolindoor heated poolaquaparksaunasteam roomHammam (Turkish bath)massage zonerest zonegymgame roomtennis courtbasketball courtplaygroundpark on sitea restaurantscorebardiscocinemabowlinggarageopen parkingelectric generator