Apartment in a new building Chic Sea-View Apartments in İzmir Konak near the Metro Station

Konak, Turkey
from
$503,854
;
24
ID: 27918
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Konak
  • Metro
    Çankaya (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Konak (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    21

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex with Sea Views, Security, and Swimming Pool

Konak is a cosmopolitan living space in a central location in İzmir, Turkey. With various commercial and tourism amenities, Kordon offers various amenities. Famous Kordon coastal trail with chill-out areas; entertainment and shopping centers in Alsancak, the well-developed rail system, Kültürpark, museums, and tourism activities are some of the rich amenities that Konak offers to its residents and visitors.

The apartments for sale in İzmir Konak are located 200 m from the hospitals, 300 m from the sea; 600 m from markets, malls, and the stadium, 700 m from the metro and train stations, 4 km from Kültürparki 3 km from Alsancak, 19 km from Adnan Menderes Airport, and 45 km from the blue-flag beaches in İzmir.

The single-block residential compound is situated on a total 3.200 m² plot of land. The compound is enriched with an outdoor swimming pool, sauna, SPA, fitness, tennis court, chill-out areas, indoor parking, 24/7 security, valet, car wash, dry cleaning, housekeeping, reception, and lift.

The apartments in the well-developed residential complex are distributed into bedrooms, living rooms, separate or open-plan kitchens, en suite bathrooms, sea-view balconies, cellars, triple built-in sets, floor heating, and central A/C systems.


ADB-00020

Location on the map

Konak, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Bakirkoy Apartment Compound
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$458,631
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments for sale in Bakirkoy Istanbul, on the coastal strip of the Marmara Sea, on the European side of Istanbul. Within a residential project, surrounded by the most beautiful tourist and amusement attractions in Istanbul, where the most significant tourist att…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$690,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 34
This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&b…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$304,420
The complex features: Green area 2-level underground parking Gym and sauna Swimming Pool Shops Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Armoni Park Mall - 1 minute Mall of İstanbul - 15 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute Metrobus - 5 minutes Marmaray - 10 minutes Metro statio…
Agency
TRANIO
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
