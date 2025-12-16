  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Menderes
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Menderes, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Catalca Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$385,029
The year of construction 2024
2 real estate properties 2
-Surrender 2024 -Apartments 3+1 and 4+1 -134 luxury apartments and villas on the territory of 15000m2 -GYM,Sauna,pool, walking paths,volleyball and basketball court,playgrounds,Children's swimming pool Landscaping throughout the residential complex Closed parking for cars I…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go