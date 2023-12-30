New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • College - 6 km
  • Urla center - 8 km
  • Highway - 9 km
  • Airport - 40 km
  • Cemse - 55 km
Other complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Alanya, Turkey
from
€340,000
Completion date: 2023
A new project of the chic ultralux complex is located in the Hasbahce region. The complex will consist of only one block and is located on a hill from where a bewitching view of all of Alanya, the Mediterranean Sea and the Alanya Fortress opens. In total, the complex has 15 apartments with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 duplexes, all with chic sea views. The main feature of the complex is the facade of the building and species characteristics. All apartments will be with a clean finish, kitchen set, sanitary equipment + all Samsung household appliances   End date of construction - 12/30/2023   The Hasbahce district is located on a hill from where a stunning panorama of Alanya and the Mediterranean Sea opens. District with low-rise buildings. In a couple of minutes by car, you can easily get to the developed infrastructure of Alanya with supermarkets, restaurants, bars, pharmacies, hospitals, banks, etc. All duplexes of the complex fit the citizenship! With an initial contribution of 40%, interest-free installments are available until the end of construction.   Object Infrastructure Outdoor pool Sauna Hamam Steam room Gym Billiards Playground Closed parking Electrogenerator Video surveillance 7/24 Security 7/24 Well-maintained complex territory
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from
€247,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 197 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Kundu Kanyon
Residential complex Kundu Kanyon
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€220,000
Area 52–98 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Kundu Kanyon project is a luxurious apartment and amenities located in one of Antalya's best tourist destinations. Kundu Kanyon Investment Project located in Kundu District, Antalya Province. The area is actively developing, building up and gradually gaining popularity among real estate buyers. The construction of the modern Kundu Kanyon residence started in December 2022 in the resort area of Antalya – Kundu, it is part of the Lara region and has a beautiful natural landscape and sandy beaches. This is a popular resort area where urban and commercial infrastructure is well developed. Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable life in the city: shopping centers, sports fields, kindergartens, schools and lyceums. Transport junctions in this part of the city are planned in such a way that you can easily reach any part of the city in the shortest possible time. Kundu Beach ( Kundu Halk Plajı ) many tourists perceive as a continuation of Lara Beach, and not an independent recreation area. The total length of the beach « Lara », including « Kundu », is 15 km. This is the longest sandy beach of Antalya, whose name is translated from Turkish as « golden sand ». Apartment equipment: walls painted with waterproof - satin paint, windows made of high-quality PVC double-glazed windows, ceiling decoration with drywall. A high-quality steel front door will be installed, an entrance hall with built-in furniture, heat and sound insulation, the floors are made of high-quality ceramics and a laminate parquet, a kitchen with built-in furniture, first-class interior wooden doors of special design. Household appliances: Bosch ( household appliances, stove and hood ) and air conditioning in each room are built into the apartment. A harmoniously thought-out interior, modern details and a spacious layout makes the offer even more interesting. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor swimming pool, children's pool, sauna, gym, landscaped garden, generator, video surveillance cameras. Underground parking is provided for car owners. The complex provides a transfer to the sandy beach of Lara three times a day. The project takes into account all modern standards of earthquake resistance, advanced technologies, building materials of the premium segment. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
