New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey

Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €220,000

52–98 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Kundu Kanyon project is a luxurious apartment and amenities located in one of Antalya's best tourist destinations. Kundu Kanyon Investment Project located in Kundu District, Antalya Province. The area is actively developing, building up and gradually gaining popularity among real estate buyers. The construction of the modern Kundu Kanyon residence started in December 2022 in the resort area of Antalya – Kundu, it is part of the Lara region and has a beautiful natural landscape and sandy beaches. This is a popular resort area where urban and commercial infrastructure is well developed. Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable life in the city: shopping centers, sports fields, kindergartens, schools and lyceums. Transport junctions in this part of the city are planned in such a way that you can easily reach any part of the city in the shortest possible time. Kundu Beach ( Kundu Halk Plajı ) many tourists perceive as a continuation of Lara Beach, and not an independent recreation area. The total length of the beach « Lara », including « Kundu », is 15 km. This is the longest sandy beach of Antalya, whose name is translated from Turkish as « golden sand ». Apartment equipment: walls painted with waterproof - satin paint, windows made of high-quality PVC double-glazed windows, ceiling decoration with drywall. A high-quality steel front door will be installed, an entrance hall with built-in furniture, heat and sound insulation, the floors are made of high-quality ceramics and a laminate parquet, a kitchen with built-in furniture, first-class interior wooden doors of special design. Household appliances: Bosch ( household appliances, stove and hood ) and air conditioning in each room are built into the apartment. A harmoniously thought-out interior, modern details and a spacious layout makes the offer even more interesting. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor swimming pool, children's pool, sauna, gym, landscaped garden, generator, video surveillance cameras. Underground parking is provided for car owners. The complex provides a transfer to the sandy beach of Lara three times a day. The project takes into account all modern standards of earthquake resistance, advanced technologies, building materials of the premium segment. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!