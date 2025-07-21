Apartment in a new building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme

  1. Realting.com
Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme

Çeşme, Turkey
$782,857
46
ID: 27800
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Çeşme

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme

Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most renowned and luxurious areas.

This unique project is designed to combine life’s best moments with the endless blue of the sea. It offers a brand-new living space where you can embrace the beauty of Çeşme. In this special project, you can enjoy the calmness of the sea at any time while experiencing the comfort of modern living and the charm of nature. The project is not only aesthetic but also a perfect example of functionality and comfort. The unique design of the properties allows for a tiered structure that matches the natural slope of the land. This layout ensures that every property has an uninterrupted sea view.

The sea-view real estate for sale in İzmir is in a beachfront location, just 3 km from the marina, restaurants, markets, and pharmacies, 4 km from the hospital, 19 km from Alaçatı Port Surf Center, and 86 km from Adnan Menderes Airport.

The complex is built on a 16,850 m² area and includes garden duplexes and mid-floor properties. It offers features like open and closed parking areas, sports and activity spaces, shared swimming pools, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a café, a poolside bar, a lobby, and reception areas. Additional amenities include a generator, water tank, 24/7 security, and security cameras.

The flats consist of a living room, an open-plan kitchen, bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, a balcony, a terrace, and a garden terrace. Interior features include a steel door, aluminum-framed windows, heat-insulated glass, ceramic and laminate flooring, lacquered kitchen cabinets and doors, a smart home system, electronic shutters, and air-conditioning for heating and cooling.


ADB-00107

Çeşme, Turkey
Apartment in a new building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$782,857
