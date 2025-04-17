Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Izmir, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The project consists of two-storey villas of 280 m2. Each villa features spacious living rooms, modern kitchens, luxury bathrooms, large gardens. The villas, designed with consideration to low-rise horizontal architecture, offer the ideal accommodations for families.
Facilities
swimming pool
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a barbecue area and lounge areas, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a gym, a tennis court, a games room, a mini club, a children's playground, a parking.
Completion - 30/08/2023.
F…
-Alanya Forest Park residence located in Avsallar Forest park residence consists of 1 block, in total 112 apartments there are various apartments such as 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom penthouse apartment with 127 to 190 sqm Forest park residence offers a lot for your holiday such as swimming pool,…