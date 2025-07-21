  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çeşme
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme

Apartment in a new building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme

Çeşme, Turkey
from
$930,010
;
46
Leave a request
ID: 27801
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Çeşme

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Panoramic Sea View Real Estate in a Complex in Çeşme

Çeşme, located in western İzmir, is a famous holiday destination known for its clean air and blue flag beaches. With its natural beauty, famous restaurants, unique cuisine, marina, architecture, and history, it is one of Turkey’s most renowned and luxurious areas.

This unique project is designed to combine life’s best moments with the endless blue of the sea. It offers a brand-new living space where you can embrace the beauty of Çeşme. In this special project, you can enjoy the calmness of the sea at any time while experiencing the comfort of modern living and the charm of nature. The project is not only aesthetic but also a perfect example of functionality and comfort. The unique design of the properties allows for a tiered structure that matches the natural slope of the land. This layout ensures that every property has an uninterrupted sea view.

The sea-view real estate for sale in İzmir is in a beachfront location, just 3 km from the marina, restaurants, markets, and pharmacies, 4 km from the hospital, 19 km from Alaçatı Port Surf Center, and 86 km from Adnan Menderes Airport.

The complex is built on a 16,850 m² area and includes garden duplexes and mid-floor properties. It offers features like open and closed parking areas, sports and activity spaces, shared swimming pools, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a café, a poolside bar, a lobby, and reception areas. Additional amenities include a generator, water tank, 24/7 security, and security cameras.

The flats consist of a living room, an open-plan kitchen, bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, a balcony, a terrace, and a garden terrace. Interior features include a steel door, aluminum-framed windows, heat-insulated glass, ceramic and laminate flooring, lacquered kitchen cabinets and doors, a smart home system, electronic shutters, and air-conditioning for heating and cooling.


ADB-00107

Location on the map

Çeşme, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$120,653
Residential quarter Contemporary apartment in well managed complex
Oba, Turkey
from
$124,604
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,799
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, gym and parking, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$127,012
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Real Estate in a Beachfront Complex in Çeşme
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$930,010
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Properties with Stylish Interior Design in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$131,331
The project consists of 1 residential block and 24 apartments of various layouts, such as 1+1, 2+1 and 2+1 duplexes, and the areas of the apartments vary from 50 m2 to 152 square meters. The project offers you luxurious apartments just 1300 meters from the sea, so you will be located almost …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$198,092
The project is a low-rise complex in the city centre, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The complex has spacious 1-2 bedroom flats with access to the swimming pool. The project also includes 3 shops nearby. Facilities and equipment in the house Outdoor facilities: Water park area for child…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 125 m²
1 real estate property 1
Number of Units: 223 (217 apartments and 6 commercial units) Building Height: • Comprising a total of 4 blocks: A, B, C, D blocks • A-B Block: 15 floors (3 basement floors + ground floor + 11 normal floors) • C-D Block: 13 floors (1 basement floor + ground floor + 11 normal floors) Apar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
145,000
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications