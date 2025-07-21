Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.

Price from 1,155,000 EUR

Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme on the first line, with a private beach and a hotel and spa concept in the Ilica area are for sale.

The apartments and villas are part of the Swissotel Luxury Spa Resort & Hotel complex on a coastal plot of 35,000 m2.

For sale are apartments of the type - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 with an area from 102 m2 to 1,300 m2, and 6 duplex villas of the types - 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area from 328 m2 to 645 m2.

This is the first and last project of luxury residences and villas on the beach of Cesme Ilica, the most prestigious place in Turkey, with its magnificent sea and stunning sandy beach.

The project with garden, common areas and shopping center offers you the best services.

Infrastructure:

Clean private sandy beach

Outdoor swimming pools

Sun terraces

Indoor heated pool

Fitness center

Steam baths and saunas

SPA treatments

Restaurants, cafes and bars

Shops

Laundry and cleaning services

Concierge services

24-hour reception

Parking with charging stations

Security and cameras 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.