  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çeşme
  4. Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.

Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.

Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,35M
BTC
16.0394692
ETH
840.6971588
USDT
1 333 185.3832883
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 27525
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Çeşme

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Price from 1,155,000 EUR

Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme on the first line, with a private beach and a hotel and spa concept in the Ilica area are for sale.

The apartments and villas are part of the Swissotel Luxury Spa Resort & Hotel complex on a coastal plot of 35,000 m2.

For sale are apartments of the type - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 with an area from 102 m2 to 1,300 m2, and 6 duplex villas of the types - 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area from 328 m2 to 645 m2.

This is the first and last project of luxury residences and villas on the beach of Cesme Ilica, the most prestigious place in Turkey, with its magnificent sea and stunning sandy beach.

The project with garden, common areas and shopping center offers you the best services.

Infrastructure:

  • Clean private sandy beach
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Sun terraces
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center
  • Steam baths and saunas
  • SPA treatments
  • Restaurants, cafes and bars
  • Shops
  • Laundry and cleaning services
  • Concierge services
  • 24-hour reception
  • Parking with charging stations
  • Security and cameras 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Çeşme, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$711,310
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,798
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$994,838
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$5,42M
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a yacht marina, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$994,838
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$181,917
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1), 68 m2 on the 3rd floor, furnished and equipped, layout in the highest level Konak Premium complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline in the picturesque Kargicak area. This is a large-scale luxury project with an area of ​​25,00…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$685,443
The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas. The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas. In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the proj…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications