Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey

The project in Izmir, the main city on the Aegean coast of Turkey, is a modern complex of four buildings. It is located on the first coastline in a quiet area of the city centre.

There are 469 flats with spacious terraces in three residential buildings of this complex. The fourth building is part of the international hotel chain Marriott.

The project has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. From the windows - views of the city and the Gulf of Izmir. A parking space is included in the price of housing.

The project also includes all the necessary modern premium-class amenities for living. There are outdoor and indoor swimming pools, green parks, fitness centre, saunas, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants.

Suitable for citizenship.

Features of the flats

All apartments have a hall, living room, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a study, laundry room, dressing room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Izmir is a city in Turkey that is considered to be the most modern city in Turkey. It is a major industrial centre and university city with skyscrapers, modern shopping centres, parks and wide promenades.

The Mediterranean nature adds to the region's scenic beauty and colours.

Popular Turkish resorts such as Cesme and Alacati are just half an hour's drive from Izmir. These places attract tourists with their sandy beaches and clear emerald water. There are modern beach clubs, a marina, historic streets, restaurants and picturesque wineries.