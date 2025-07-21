Apartment in a new building Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak

  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak

Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak

Konak, Turkey
from
$277,826
23
ID: 27755
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Konak
  • Metro
    Çankaya (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Konak (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2028
    35

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Sea-View Apartments near the Metro in İzmir Konak

Located in İzmir city center, Konak is one of the most important commerce centers in the Aegean Region of Turkey. Enriched with metro, tram, train, and bus; Konak boasts a convenient transportation system. With an increasing number of towered projects, Konak is considered a lucrative investment center. Located on an elevated position, the region boasts beautiful sea and city views.

The apartments for sale in İzmir are located 200 m from the metro, train, and bus stops, 250 m from the sea, 450 m from the shopping center, 2 km from Alsancak Square and Kültürpark, 3 km from Kordon Coastal Park, 20 km from Adnan Menderes Airport, and 50 km from Urla beaches.

The 35-storey project features 357 apartments in total. Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a lobby, reception, a gym, offices, cafeterias, a parking garage, a separate parking lot for guests, and a 24/7 security service. Security cameras and EV charging stations are also available.

The apartments feature open-plan kitchens, balconies, and en-suite bathrooms. They are equipped with shower cabins, customized bathroom and kitchen cabinets, 4-piece built-in kitchen appliances, smart home technologies, VFR systems, aluminum windows, laminated parquets, and ceramic flooring.


ADB-00123

Konak, Turkey
You are viewing
Apartments in a Secured Project with Pool in İzmir Konak
