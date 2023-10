Koyunlar, Turkey

from €127,306

48–67 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

SUR CADDE ETABI is a complex located in Antalya, in one of the most developed areas of Kepez. The complex is designed according to the principle of "city in the city". The complex will have all the necessary infrastructure, many green and walking areas, sports areas, playgrounds. Also nearby there are many schools, honey. institutions, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets. From this complex it is very easy to get to all areas of Antalya. Location: - 5km to the coast of the sea - 6 km to the center of Antalya - 17 km to the airport - 2 km to the shopping center Kepez is an area with a very developed infrastructure. It occupies the largest area in Antalya. Kepez has a fairly large number of good clinics. The transport infrastructure of the Kepez region is very well developed, a bus station is located on the territory of Kepez and a branch of the ground metro that goes to Lara, the airport and will soon be extended to Konyaalti. There are many shopping centers in the Kepez area. Saturday bazaars are also very popular here.