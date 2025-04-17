  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey

Bornova, Turkey
17
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 19650
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371622
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bornova

About the complex

The presidence features two swimming pools, a landscaped green area, a covered parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • University - 1 minute
  • Ring road - 2 minutes
  • Konak - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Bornova, Turkey

