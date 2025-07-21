Apartment in a new building Chic Sea-View Apartments in İzmir Konak near the Metro Station

Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex with Sea Views, Security, and Swimming Pool

Konak is a cosmopolitan living space in a central location in İzmir, Turkey. With various commercial and tourism amenities, Kordon offers various amenities. Famous Kordon coastal trail with chill-out areas; entertainment and shopping centers in Alsancak, the well-developed rail system, Kültürpark, museums, and tourism activities are some of the rich amenities that Konak offers to its residents and visitors.

The apartments for sale in İzmir Konak are located 200 m from the hospitals, 300 m from the sea; 600 m from markets, malls, and the stadium, 700 m from the metro and train stations, 4 km from Kültürparki 3 km from Alsancak, 19 km from Adnan Menderes Airport, and 45 km from the blue-flag beaches in İzmir.

The single-block residential compound is situated on a total 3.200 m² plot of land. The compound is enriched with an outdoor swimming pool, sauna, SPA, fitness, tennis court, chill-out areas, indoor parking, 24/7 security, valet, car wash, dry cleaning, housekeeping, reception, and lift.

The apartments in the well-developed residential complex are distributed into bedrooms, living rooms, separate or open-plan kitchens, en suite bathrooms, sea-view balconies, cellars, triple built-in sets, floor heating, and central A/C systems.

ADB-00020