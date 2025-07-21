  1. Realting.com
  Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak

Apartment in a new building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak

Konak, Turkey
from
$1,48M
;
41
ID: 27922
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Konak
  • Metro
    Çankaya (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Konak (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    32

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea

Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. The area is also the connection point of public transportation means like the metro, tram, train, and bus.

The prestigiously located apartments for sale in İzmir Konak are situated in a complex. The residential complex is 200 m air-line from the sea; 300 m from the metro, train, and bus stops; 400 m from the malls, 2 km from Alsancak Square and Kültürpark, 3 km from Kordon Beach, 20 km from Adnan Menderes Airport, and 50 km from the beaches in Urla.

The chic apartments are situated in a 32-storey residence building with 160 apartments in total. The residence is enriched with rich amenities and services like indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a lobby, reception, sauna, steam room, gym, cinema room, cafeterias, barbeque areas, indoor and outdoor game areas for children, indoor parking spaces, parking spaces for guests, 24/7 security, and security cameras.

The spacious and practical apartments for sale in İzmir Turkey come in closed or open-plan kitchen options. The apartments also provide generously sized balconies, en suite bathrooms, shower cabins, designed cabinets for the kitchens and bathrooms, built-in sets, finger-print locks, smart home security systems, PVC window systems, laminated parquets, and ceramic floor coverings.


ADB-00013

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
