Bornova, Turkey

from €483,000

Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and comfort and will carry your life to a higher standard with every detail, is located in Bornova, where İzmir's most prestigious shopping malls are located. The project, which has a strong location with its location in the center of the city, is also located above all transportation and highway connection points. The value of the region continues to increase day by day with important institutions such as educational institutions, health centers and hospitals and universities. Ikon Tower, where you will enjoy life with its wide balconies, high ceiling architecture and spacious living spaces, and where you will feel the privileges of being in Izmir with its unique city view, adds value to your living space with its social facilities and location. There is a 12.000 m² closed parking lot. Valet service and car cleaning service are provided in this area. In addition, open parking areas are available for your 2nd vehicle and guest vehicles. A safe and enjoyable life for you and your family with outdoor swimming pool/children's pool, Fitness center, Yoga & Plates Studio, Steam Room, Sauna, Children's Playground, Spacious Lobby and Living Areas, 8 elevators, Housekeeping Service, 24 Hours Active Security services. offers. Our current flat for sale is a gross 188 m2, Net 174 m2 3+1 plus flat on the 6th floor. The ceiling height is 3.30 meters. It has 3 sides and a balcony with exit from all rooms on 3 sides. Our flat is for sale as unused, brand new furniture. The 31st floor of the same flat is for sale unfurnished through Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul. Please contact us to see our flat and make an appointment..