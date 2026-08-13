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Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Show all Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cinarkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey houses with water and electricity, a small single-storey house, a warehouse and a covered animal roof, and outbuildings in the land. Our farm is 140 m2 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 living room and open kitchen, 2…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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