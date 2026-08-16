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New buildings for sale in Dikili, Turkey

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Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Show all Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Apartment building Infinity Çandarlı
Candarli Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$71,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Exclusive Investment Opportunity with Private Beach Access Where Modern Architecture Meets the Infinite Blue Experience a life defined by serenity, elegance, and breathtaking nature at Infinity Çandarlı. Nestled on the peaceful shores of İzmir’s Çandarlı district, this project offers a…
Agency
Keller Williams
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Agency
Keller Williams
Languages
English, Türkçe
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Villa Dikili Villa Project
Dikili, Turkey
from
$296,688
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Izmir district Dikili to the sea and the beach 20 meters 120 m2 gross 100 m2 net 3+1 duplex 3 bedrooms 1 saloon with fireplace Bathroom 1 Bathroom 2 Fireplace in the house sea ​​view
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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