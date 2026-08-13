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Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Gaziemir, Turkey
from
$183,191
Finishing options Finished
The flat is located in a family house located in a good residential area of ​​Gaziemir, Izmir. Close to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shopping malls and more. Ideal for a family with children. 1st floor of a 4-storey building. -4 rooms -1 living room and 3 bedrooms -master bedroom ba…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir ( Gaziemir Location)
Gaziemir, Turkey
from
$327,187
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air. -Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 125 m2 Net -Our Villa Has 2 Floors, Its Front will Never Closed, *There is an en-suite bathroom in the bedroom *Open Kitchen *2 km to Ring Road *Optimal 2 km *Airport 10 km Please contact for more information
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
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