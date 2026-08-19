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New buildings for sale in Urla, Turkey

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Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Show all Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Urla, Turkey
from
$1,23M
The year of construction 2023
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and people. Listen to the voice of the leaves saying good morning to you. Feel the heat of the sun hitting your face through the leaves. The Project Urla is not only a site of detached houses, but a world t…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,23M
The year of construction 2025
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of the Aegean Urla,  with 73 villas on 80,845.32 square meters. There will be 3 types of villas as 5+1/6+1/7+1. Each villa will have its own solar energy infrastructure on the roof,  pool and parking lot…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,38M
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure College - …
Agency
TRANIO
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IresIres
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,22M
The residential complex has 73 individual villas in the community with various facilities. Landscaping is an important part of the project, with 85% of the green space provided for each villa. In addition, the project features a unique observation deck that offers a panoramic view of the ent…
Agency
TRANIO
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