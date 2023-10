Bayrakli, Turkey

from €178,654

84–212 m² 6

Completion date: 2023

Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You will see the metropolitan life from a completely different view in this project, where you can enjoy the blue to the fullest with its houses and offices adjacent to the sea, and where quality meets elegance. In the project, which is located at a privileged point, the layout plan, its special location and environmental conditions were designed by examining in depth.The project consists of 235 independent sections in total. In the project, 54 1+1 residences and 36 2+1 residences; There are 136 offices and 9 street stores, 74 of which are 1+1, 42 are 2+1 and 20 are 3+1. Bringing business and daily life together, Velux brings the energy of the city to your living space. Metro Station: 300m İzban: 800m Forum Bornova Mall: 4.5km Alsancak: 4km Ege University: 6km Karşıyaka: 7km Airport: 20 km