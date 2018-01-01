  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Topkapi Istanbul Apartment Compound

Topkapi Istanbul Apartment Compound

Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€396,604
;
13
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Topkapi Istanbul, which exudes the fragrance of history and civilization. It is within a central location next to a network of main transport lines in the city of the two continents. The architecture is intertwined with nature, with an interior view of the lush gardens. It is within walking distance of important educational and health institutions in Istanbul. It is suitable for housing and investment. It also complies with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
New building location
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty 4 1 na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€677,726
Residential complex Stunning ready-made complex
Alanya, Turkey
from
€265,000
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
€100,200
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€131,000
Residential complex Yuekselen Residence - 1
Turkey, Turkey
from
€134,900
You are viewing
Topkapi Istanbul Apartment Compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€396,604
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€137,000
The year of construction 2022
The top-class comfort project is Exodus Nature Residence.Exodus Nature Residence – a spacious complex with extensive internal infrastructure. Almost every apartment offers a pleasant view of the mountains, nature. The Exodus Nature Residence project is located in the upper part of the popular Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by nature and at a short distance from the administrative center. The residence consists of three 5-story blocks, a total of 124 apartments. The construction of the facility began in January 2021, and in June 2023 the complex was commissioned.   Oba District is one of the most popular with CIS citizens and buyers from other countries of the world. A large farm bazaar runs right next to the complex. Near – Bim, 101, Migros, pharmacy, bakery. Also nearby is the Hussein Girenes Science High School and Obaköy Ortaokulu.Exodus Nature Residence is located 3.3 km from the sea, 3,000 m from the center of Alanya and 30 kilometers from Alanya International Airport (Gazipasha). 
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€147,000
The year of construction 2025
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 56 to 125 m2. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,07M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the Bosphorus. The residence features a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a kids' playground, a spa area. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 4 minutes Metrobus station - 4 minutes Hospital - 7 minutes Istanbul New Airport - 35 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go