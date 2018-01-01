  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€311,337
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, commercial premises, infrastructure of elite hotel. Unique location - close to the bay of Golden Horn, historical sights, parks, universities, public transport.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: artificial ponds, restaurants, event halls, basketball court, roller skating lanes, cinema room, video game room, security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located on the European side of Istanbul, overlooking the Golden Horn Bay. Schools, universities 3-8 min from the project. Yedikule Hospital and Pierre Loti Park are 10 min away. Library, Gulhane Park, Galata and Miniaturk Museums and Galataport Shopping Centre 10-12 min. away. Metrobus station is 4 minutes away and the airport is 40 minutes away.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exclusive apartments in Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€124,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,500
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 9
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€452,642
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v solnechnoy Turcii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€311,337
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty 3 1 na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty 3 1 na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€345,167
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale a linear apartment with a layout of 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is 105 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2023
An ultra-sharp residential project in Buyukhasbahce, one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and the sea landscape.. Our project consists of two blocks and includes 18 apartments - apartments 1 + 1.2 + 1.3 + 1- duplex. Buying an apartment in our project, you get the opportunity to live in the most beautiful, modern and luxurious apartments. The project has characteristics that do not differ from a 5-star hotel. A special system of external and internal isolation compares our project favorably with most of these..Such insulation not only retains silence, but also protects heat in winter and cool in summer. The social infrastructure of the complex includes: carefully designed delightful garden, outdoor pool, garden sports equipment, camellias and barbecue facilities, 24-hour kaier system and security system around the complex, fitness center / gym, sauna, steam room, relaxation room, children's playground, parking lots. Characteristic of apartments; apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 46 to 48 m2 and will consist of 12 dec. apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 70 m2 and will consist of 2 apartments. apartments 3 + 1 with an area of 132-172 m2 4 apartments.
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€860,671
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near shops and restaurants, within a 10-minute walk from the coast.
Realting.com
Go