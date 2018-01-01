Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey

The project includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, commercial premises, infrastructure of elite hotel. Unique location - close to the bay of Golden Horn, historical sights, parks, universities, public transport.Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities: artificial ponds, restaurants, event halls, basketball court, roller skating lanes, cinema room, video game room, security.Location and nearby infrastructure
Located on the European side of Istanbul, overlooking the Golden Horn Bay. Schools, universities 3-8 min from the project. Yedikule Hospital and Pierre Loti Park are 10 min away. Library, Gulhane Park, Galata and Miniaturk Museums and Galataport Shopping Centre 10-12 min. away. Metrobus station is 4 minutes away and the airport is 40 minutes away.