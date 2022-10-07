  1. Realting.com
New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey

Eyuepsultan, Turkey
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with terraces.

The residence features large landscaped areas, an outdoor swimming pool, lounge areas, bike paths, kids; playgrounds, an indoor swimming pool and a sauna, a fitness center, a golf course, a tennis court and an equestrian club, a parking, around-the-clock security.

Completion - November, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to forests and Istanbul Airport, prestigious schools and sports facilities.

  • Metro station - 1.4 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 16.7 km
  • E-5 highway - 46.2 km
  • School - 100 meters
Eyuepsultan, Turkey

