Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound

Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€343,686
;
36
About the complex

Why this property؟ The project combines history and modern development within a significant tourist area in the center of European Istanbul. Surrounded by the most prominent and largest land and sea transport network in Istanbul. Suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. It is also suitable for those looking for installment offers. Equipped with a smart-home system to enjoy the advantages of modernity and luxury. Spacious balconies, sea views, green spaces, and integrated services.
New building location
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€603,447
Residential complex Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€617,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€220,000
Residential complex Potryasayuschiy proekt v populyarnom rayone
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€158,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse v Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€111,000
The year of construction 2023
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 44 to 80 square meters. Distance to the sea 1900 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Developer
Stay Property
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v 300 m ot morya - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€370,000
The year of construction 2024
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 53 to 178 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Developer
Stay Property
Residential complex Luxury complex in Kargicak area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in the Kargicak district of the luxury class. The complex has 11 blocks of 4 multi-apartment and 7 villas with townhouses. The rich infrastructure of the complex: shuttle bass to the sea, outdoor / indoor pool, open / closed parking, central satellite TV, playground, indoor children's play, hammam, sauna, fitness room, cinema, salt room, rest room. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing. The Kargicak area is 14 km from the center of Alanya. The distance from the sea is 2200 meters.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English
