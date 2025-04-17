  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$328,837
14/04/2025
$327,941
13/04/2025
$328,134
12/04/2025
$329,355
11/04/2025
$336,800
10/04/2025
$338,172
09/04/2025
$339,870
08/04/2025
$339,659
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25692
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2446116
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan

About the complex

The complex consists of 5 buildings with 141 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony, a terrace or a garden.

Features:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • gym
  • sauna and steam bath
  • game room
  • cafe
  • sunbathing area
  • walking path
  • basketball court
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • green area
  • parking
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - April, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Forest - 4 minutes
  • Schools - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Medical facilities - 6 minutes
  • Golf club - 5 minutes
  • Levent and Maslak - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$488,957
Residence Modern Residence,Kadıköy
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,65M
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, in a quiet and peaceful area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$116,929
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a wide range of amenities in Bahcesehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$321,737
Residential complex New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$712,191
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$328,837
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$187,529
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location near the Istanbul Water Canal project and an under-construction metro station. It overlooks stunning sea views of Kucukcekmece Lake, Gault Lake, and the lush garden. It is within walking distance of the most important transport links and high…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential quarter Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,466
-We offer you a cup of coffee from this terrace on the first coastline in Alanya Mahmutlar! Seafront Apartment close to Mahmutlar CenterThis is a furnished 2 bedroom apartment with 2 large terraces just right on the seafront in Alanya. The project was finished in 2009 by the well- known cons…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$212,289
The project has 15 apartments and 2 stores. The infrastructure of the project includes: swimming pool, playground, outdoor parking, gazebo and barbecue area, sauna, jacuzzi, fitness, lobby and reception. Location and nearby infrastructure This project is located in Antalya province, Alanya …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications