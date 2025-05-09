  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey

Eyupsultan, Turkey
18
ID: 22159
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394132
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan

About the complex

Forev Modern Haliç project, rising next to the historical texture of Eyüp and the Golden Horn, offers you optimum living spaces in line with today's trends with the privileges it offers. Our apartments, designed suitably for every need, open the doors of a comfortable life with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, garden and terrace options.

Facilities:

  • Parking for each flat
  • Gardens
  • Playground
  • Fully equipped gym
  • Conference rooms
  • 24/7 security
  • Scenic views of the Golden Horn from all apartments
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in close proximity to shopping malls, healthcare facilities, hospitals, universities, cultural attractions, parks, beaches, sports clubs, a dolphins park, an amusement park.

  • 2 minutes to metro station
  • 5 minutes to TEM Highway
  • 5 minutes to E-5 Highway
  • 10 mins to the city center
  • 30 minutes to Istanbul Airport

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
