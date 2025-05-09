Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey

Forev Modern Haliç project, rising next to the historical texture of Eyüp and the Golden Horn, offers you optimum living spaces in line with today's trends with the privileges it offers. Our apartments, designed suitably for every need, open the doors of a comfortable life with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, garden and terrace options.

Facilities:

Parking for each flat

Gardens

Playground

Fully equipped gym

Conference rooms

24/7 security

Scenic views of the Golden Horn from all apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in close proximity to shopping malls, healthcare facilities, hospitals, universities, cultural attractions, parks, beaches, sports clubs, a dolphins park, an amusement park.