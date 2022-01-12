  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey

New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey

Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€421,750
;
20
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest.

The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in an eco-friendly area, within walking distance of the forest, a few steps from schools and medical centers.

  • Istanbul Airport - 10 minutes
  • Belt highway - 10 minutes
  • Levent - 15 minutes
  • Maslak - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 13 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes walk
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes
New building location
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
from
€440,000
Residential complex Spacious apartments from the developer
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€220,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€272,304
Residential quarter Cheap two bedroom apartment with furniture and appliance
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€128,000
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,57M
You are viewing
New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€421,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sun Complex
Residential complex Sun Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
€185,000
Developer: Polat Group
4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment- 600m to the Beach in Didim.  Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere. This affordable 4 bedroom duplex apartment for sale is located in a beautiful complex in Didim on the Aegean coastline in western Turkey, only 600m from the sandy beaches of the popular resort Altinkum. Ideal property for sale in Didim Altinkum. Altinkum is also known for its affordable price tag and is an ideal area to invest in Turkey for anyone looking for value for money. When you enter this beautiful complex with pool and security, you will see a large communal sun terrace which is a sun trap all day long, a landscaped area decorated with trees and flowers. Roof duplex 4 bedroom apartment for sale, the kitchen is separate from the living room. The kitchen is large and gains access to the balcony. Kitchen cabinets are new, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove are on sale with all white goods. The kitchen also has a dining area with a kitchen table and stool chairs. The bedrooms are large, spacious and bright, optimal for expressing all kinds of interior design. You can easily pass from the corridor area of ​​the lower and upper floors to the rooms via the well lit up staircase. Ceramics in the 2 bathrooms, shower cabin and bathroom cabinets are newly prepared. You can both sunbathe and dine while watching the city view from the terrace of the 4 bedroom duplex apartment. The terrace has a barbecue area and a large terrace umbrella. The living room has a seating area and a dining area. Roof duplex apartment with 180 square meters of living space is for sale furnished, 600 meters from the sea, in a complex with a pool and a gym area. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT ALTINKUM Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel. Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches. The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings. The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Residential complex Investicionnyy kompleks s lyuksovoy infrastrukt
Residential complex Investicionnyy kompleks s lyuksovoy infrastrukt
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Area 48–135 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to introduce a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area of Mersin, just 150 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a three sixteen-story building with a closed territory and with an excellent multiple social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas. Start date — 12/01/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 53 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 80 m2 Four-room apartments 3 + 1, with an area of 117 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Waterpark Pool Bar Cafe / Restaurant Cinema Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Tennis court Playground Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Walking lanes Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator   About the area: Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€80,000
Area 47–162 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
ANEMONE GARDEN This project will be finished in Februrary 2023 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Sauna -Gym -Children's playground -Lobby -Barbecue space Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units with an area of 47 m² and a price of 80000 euros Two-bdroom duplex units with an area of 119 m² and a price of 127000 euros Three-bedroom duplex units with an area of 162 m² and a price 180000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Realting.com
Go