Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Kemer

Commercial real estate in Kemer, Turkey

2 properties total found
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Kuzdere, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Kuzdere, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 4 850 m²
The hotel is located in the village of Beldibi, near the beach. Built in 2003, the last re…
€9,80M
Hotel in Kuzdere, Turkey
Hotel
Kuzdere, Turkey
The hotel was built in 2004, the last renovation was carried out in 2014. It is a single 4…
€6,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir