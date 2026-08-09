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Commercial property for sale in Konak, Turkey

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hotels
3
7 properties total found
Established business 30 m² in Konak, Turkey
Established business 30 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Do you want to receive passive income in dollars without hassle? Your chance—TRYPbyWyndham a…
$135,000
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Shop 163 m² in Konak, Turkey
Shop 163 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties on Main Street in Mixed-Use Complex in Konak İzmir Commercial properti…
$961,160
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Commercial property 135 m² in Konak, Turkey
Commercial property 135 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most desirable and dynamic districts, is renowned for its lush gr…
$1,17M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 10 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 10 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 3/4
4★ Hotel Investment Project in Izmir Under Wyndham Management Prime Location & Key Compet…
$35,000
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Hotel Invest
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Hotel 56 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 56 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Limited number of EXCLUSIVE residences at the Radisson Blu hotel. ✅Only 27 residences for…
$400,000
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Shop 388 m² in Konak, Turkey
Shop 388 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties in a Prestigious Complex in Konak İzmir The commercial properties are …
$2,61M
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Hotel 40 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 40 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Radisson Hotel Rooms The room can be purchased as a whole or in shares of 0.25% (1/4) and…
$133,400
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